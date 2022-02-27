Alexa
NHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 53 35 13 5 75 218 161
Tampa Bay 51 34 11 6 74 177 144
Toronto 52 34 14 4 72 192 149
Boston 52 31 17 4 66 151 142
Detroit 53 23 24 6 52 156 191
Ottawa 51 19 27 5 43 135 161
Buffalo 54 16 30 8 40 143 195
Montreal 53 13 33 7 33 123 198
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 52 37 11 4 78 182 122
Pittsburgh 54 32 14 8 72 175 146
N.Y. Rangers 52 33 14 5 71 155 129
Washington 54 28 17 9 65 173 151
Columbus 52 27 24 1 55 173 190
N.Y. Islanders 48 19 21 8 46 121 137
Philadelphia 52 16 26 10 42 131 181
New Jersey 52 18 29 5 41 157 191
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 53 39 10 4 82 213 150
St. Louis 52 32 14 6 70 188 141
Minnesota 50 31 16 3 65 190 157
Nashville 53 30 19 4 64 163 151
Dallas 52 29 20 3 61 151 151
Winnipeg 52 22 21 9 53 150 159
Chicago 54 19 27 8 46 134 185
Arizona 52 14 34 4 32 119 190
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Calgary 51 31 14 6 68 177 124
Los Angeles 53 29 17 7 65 159 146
Vegas 53 29 20 4 62 172 156
Edmonton 53 29 21 3 61 176 171
Anaheim 54 25 20 9 59 161 165
Vancouver 53 25 22 6 56 147 149
San Jose 52 23 23 6 52 139 164
Seattle 54 16 33 5 37 139 193

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Washington 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 3

Pittsburgh 1, N.Y. Rangers 0

Montreal 2, Ottawa 1

Toronto 10, Detroit 7

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 2

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Boston 3, San Jose 1

Calgary 7, Minnesota 3

Los Angeles 5, N.Y. Islanders 2

Sunday's Games

Carolina 2, Edmonton 1

Dallas 4, Buffalo 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago 0

Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at New Jersey, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-02-28 08:00 GMT+08:00

