Global Forecast-Celsius

By Associated Press
2022/02/28 02:00
Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Sunday, February 27, 2022

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;WSW;14;85%;24%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;Sunny and cooler;26;19;NW;15;62%;1%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Becoming cloudy;16;8;Low clouds;16;8;W;7;69%;44%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Rain;13;6;A couple of showers;13;5;NE;17;65%;74%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny;9;0;Clouds and sun;9;2;SSE;22;64%;11%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;1;-3;A bit of snow;1;-4;N;4;82%;96%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;13;5;Decreasing clouds;16;5;NW;10;60%;14%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;-3;-24;Colder;-10;-18;ESE;7;98%;2%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;40;28;A heavy thunderstorm;39;24;E;17;46%;85%;5

Athens, Greece;Periods of rain;15;7;A couple of showers;12;7;NNE;8;74%;97%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A couple of showers;22;17;Mostly cloudy;25;16;N;9;45%;4%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;22;10;Mostly sunny;25;10;NE;12;36%;2%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Afternoon t-storms;29;23;A couple of t-storms;32;23;SSE;7;83%;96%;7

Bangalore, India;Clearing;30;16;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;E;8;26%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;34;23;Mostly sunny;35;25;S;9;54%;15%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;14;8;A shower in the a.m.;14;7;WSW;15;64%;55%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;13;-2;Breezy in the p.m.;12;-1;NNW;20;52%;44%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy this morning;9;1;Rain/snow showers;6;-1;S;8;76%;93%;1

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;4;-4;Mostly sunny;5;-4;SE;11;64%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;17;11;A little rain;17;10;SE;8;83%;85%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;19;Nice with sunshine;29;18;ENE;13;55%;30%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;9;-1;Partly sunny, cooler;6;-4;NNE;17;44%;9%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny;11;0;Clouds and sun;10;2;S;10;58%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Breezy in the p.m.;8;1;Cooler;6;-1;NNE;21;54%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partial sunshine;9;-2;Showers of rain/snow;4;-4;NE;13;57%;74%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Strong thunderstorms;25;17;Mostly sunny;26;14;SSE;11;59%;1%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;High clouds;31;20;High clouds;29;20;NE;9;41%;65%;7

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;13;1;Mostly cloudy;14;9;WSW;11;43%;57%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;20;11;Mostly sunny, nice;23;13;NE;11;37%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;31;18;Not as warm;24;18;NW;16;65%;7%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Overcast;29;20;A t-storm in spots;29;19;ESE;4;56%;55%;4

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;Mostly sunny;33;23;ENE;11;66%;0%;10

Chicago, United States;Not as cold;5;-3;Mostly sunny;8;1;WSW;17;56%;0%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;34;22;Mostly sunny;32;23;NNE;13;64%;4%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;3;-1;Mostly sunny;5;-1;S;13;71%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Increasingly windy;23;17;Sunny and breezy;23;17;N;28;72%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;13;-1;Mostly sunny;17;5;SSE;8;38%;1%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Low clouds;32;25;A t-storm around;32;25;ESE;12;72%;55%;5

Delhi, India;Sunshine, pleasant;24;11;Hazy sunshine;24;13;WNW;12;49%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Sunny and milder;13;-1;Partly sunny;14;2;SSW;10;27%;0%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Abundant sunshine;28;18;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;ENE;8;56%;3%;7

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SW;11;74%;57%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;9;8;Morning rain;9;0;W;13;87%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;18;8;Cooler with a shower;12;8;E;11;49%;96%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;15;13;Mostly sunny, breezy;16;13;E;35;69%;1%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partial sunshine;22;15;Low clouds;22;18;SE;9;75%;33%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;27;16;Mostly sunny, nice;28;16;NNE;9;52%;21%;13

Havana, Cuba;A stray shower;29;21;A shower in places;27;20;NNE;14;67%;61%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing and breezy;3;-3;Mostly sunny;3;-1;WSW;16;85%;0%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;An afternoon shower;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;26;ESE;10;49%;14%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;23;15;Decreasing clouds;22;16;E;12;78%;44%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;27;20;Mostly sunny;28;20;NE;11;59%;39%;7

Hyderabad, India;Sunny;32;19;Sunny;32;21;SE;12;21%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;20;7;Cloudy;20;9;NE;11;46%;6%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy in the p.m.;9;5;A.M. showers, clouds;9;1;NW;17;79%;100%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;30;25;A couple of showers;31;25;WSW;18;73%;88%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;29;21;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;N;20;58%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm around;25;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;15;SE;11;61%;58%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;13;2;Sunny intervals;12;1;NNW;7;38%;7%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;29;20;Hazy sunshine;32;18;NW;12;27%;1%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;21;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;SW;9;46%;0%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;34;18;Hazy sunshine;35;20;N;21;14%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy with flurries;5;-2;Partial sunshine;4;-2;NNE;16;61%;25%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;29;22;A shower in places;30;22;NNE;12;58%;46%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;31;24;Some brightening;31;23;SW;9;67%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;31;20;Hazy sunshine;32;20;SW;8;52%;4%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;31;25;A t-storm or two;35;24;NE;7;67%;88%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;An afternoon shower;16;3;Showers around;15;4;ENE;12;70%;90%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;35;26;Mostly sunny;33;27;SW;13;67%;20%;11

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;23;19;Low clouds may break;23;19;SSE;11;82%;55%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Abundant sunshine;18;8;Fog to sun;21;9;NW;8;61%;30%;4

London, United Kingdom;Brilliant sunshine;11;5;Inc. clouds;12;7;SSW;19;78%;93%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;24;12;Mostly sunny, warm;28;13;NNE;9;18%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;33;26;A t-storm around;31;26;WSW;12;71%;74%;6

Madrid, Spain;A shower or two;14;4;Fog to sun;16;2;WSW;5;64%;2%;4

Male, Maldives;A quick a.m. shower;32;28;Showers around;33;27;NE;18;64%;64%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Plenty of clouds;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;SSW;5;85%;86%;6

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;32;24;Mostly sunny;34;25;E;13;48%;26%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Some brightening;29;18;Not as warm;25;18;SSE;11;70%;78%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;Mostly sunny, nice;23;6;N;11;33%;1%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;27;21;Partly sunny;26;19;SSW;11;67%;39%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;1;-4;Mostly sunny;1;-6;NNE;9;46%;3%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Warm this morning;37;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;32;25;ENE;23;63%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Strong thunderstorms;26;21;Clearing;26;17;SSE;13;50%;1%;5

Montreal, Canada;A couple of squalls;-2;-18;Sunny and very cold;-11;-16;N;6;58%;3%;3

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;0;-4;Turning sunny;1;-14;NNW;11;65%;11%;2

Mumbai, India;Sunshine;32;24;Hazy sunshine;33;24;N;12;36%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;30;14;Breezy in the p.m.;29;15;NE;19;46%;5%;13

New York, United States;Increasingly windy;8;-5;Breezy and colder;0;-4;ENE;24;26%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A stray a.m. shower;16;7;Mostly cloudy;18;9;SW;9;65%;36%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Decreasing clouds;-5;-10;A little p.m. snow;-7;-12;WSW;16;90%;72%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy this morning;12;-1;Increasing clouds;13;2;SSE;9;55%;2%;5

Oslo, Norway;Breezy;4;1;Mostly cloudy;4;3;SSW;19;65%;71%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A couple of squalls;-3;-20;Very cold;-11;-16;SSE;14;60%;21%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;32;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;ENE;14;69%;66%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. shower or two;33;23;Breezy with a shower;31;24;NNW;22;66%;66%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;31;24;A morning shower;30;23;ENE;11;71%;96%;5

Paris, France;Sunny;11;-1;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;SE;9;58%;1%;3

Perth, Australia;Warm, turning breezy;33;21;Sunny and very warm;33;20;SW;17;42%;1%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A quick p.m. shower;33;25;Partly sunny;34;26;SSE;7;54%;17%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;31;23;Cloudy, p.m. showers;32;24;N;18;74%;100%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in spots;32;19;A shower in places;30;19;SSW;9;59%;57%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog, then some sun;6;-4;Fog to sun;3;-5;ESE;9;53%;0%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and mild;11;-3;Mostly cloudy, mild;11;3;SSE;10;59%;57%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;17;11;Periods of rain;19;12;ENE;12;76%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds breaking;20;10;Decreasing clouds;22;9;ENE;14;70%;1%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;30;24;A morning shower;31;25;ESE;14;68%;89%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow;2;0;Snow;1;-2;NW;20;79%;97%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;2;-4;Mostly sunny;5;-4;WSW;5;64%;0%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;30;23;Sunshine;32;23;N;11;65%;2%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;E;9;21%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Breezy;11;2;Partly sunny;14;0;NNE;13;53%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunshine;0;-5;Clouds and sun;1;-3;SW;13;79%;0%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;17;7;Partly sunny;18;8;WSW;13;73%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Windy this morning;27;16;A shower in spots;27;17;ENE;20;52%;66%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;23;Humid with a shower;28;23;SE;14;77%;69%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;25;17;Some sun;24;18;N;13;72%;31%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Thickening clouds;25;13;An afternoon shower;24;11;E;7;31%;45%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and beautiful;26;11;Sunny and pleasant;28;13;SW;11;39%;0%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine, a shower;30;20;Sunshine, a shower;30;21;NW;9;70%;55%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunshine;16;6;Fog, then sun;20;8;NNE;7;56%;33%;4

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;10;9;Rain, heavy at times;12;11;S;16;84%;100%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;9;-1;Mostly cloudy;9;1;S;5;67%;48%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;15;8;Partly sunny, mild;17;10;W;12;72%;70%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm or two;29;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NNE;17;69%;56%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Wet snow in the p.m.;2;-2;Showers of rain/snow;2;-7;E;13;73%;92%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;24;Sunshine and nice;29;23;E;18;68%;33%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;7;-3;Mostly sunny;4;-1;SW;11;77%;0%;2

Sydney, Australia;Humid with rain;25;21;A little rain, humid;26;21;ENE;17;71%;96%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;23;14;Sunshine and warmer;26;16;SSW;8;66%;5%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;3;-1;Mostly sunny;3;-1;SW;16;83%;0%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, nice and warm;20;7;Rain and drizzle;17;7;SSE;12;45%;84%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;14;3;Turning cloudy, mild;11;3;NE;11;69%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Windy this afternoon;16;9;Sun and some clouds;16;9;S;12;26%;2%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;19;10;Increasing clouds;18;11;E;8;63%;3%;5

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;14;0;Cloudy;15;2;ENE;8;45%;88%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;16;3;Mostly sunny;14;6;S;12;45%;5%;4

Toronto, Canada;A snow squall;1;-11;Cold;-5;-6;ESE;12;58%;87%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Turning out cloudy;18;12;Cloudy;16;12;ENE;17;67%;74%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;15;8;Showers around;13;7;WNW;12;65%;67%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Snow;-3;-24;Sunny and colder;-9;-25;E;12;68%;11%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Rain;10;7;Rain and drizzle;10;8;ESE;10;72%;99%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;8;-1;Partly sunny, cooler;5;-4;NNW;12;46%;4%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;29;18;Mostly sunny and hot;34;18;E;4;47%;4%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;2;-10;Mostly sunny;1;-9;NNW;4;65%;0%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Decreasing clouds;4;-5;Mostly sunny;4;-7;ENE;12;59%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy and cool;15;12;Mostly cloudy;16;12;SE;24;67%;3%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunshine;36;22;Periods of sun, warm;37;21;SW;7;41%;2%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Mild with sunshine;15;0;Increasing clouds;13;1;NE;4;50%;13%;4

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:55 GMT+08:00

