Ukrainian calls on Taiwanese government to assist countrymen studying in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Ukrainian on Sunday (Feb. 27) called on the Taiwanese government to give Ukrainian students in Taiwan a helping hand, as their financial support might be cut off by the ongoing Russian invasion of their country.

Kulish Olha, who has been living in Taiwan for six years, said she was moved by the blue and yellow lights emitted at the Taiwan Lantern Festival in Kaohsiung Saturday night (Feb. 26) to pay homage to the flag of Ukraine, CNA reported.

She said that her elder brother suffers from heart disease and has to undergo regular examinations at the hospital. He was in the hospital when Ukraine was attacked on Feb. 24, and she thought he would be exempt from going to the battlefield to fight the enemy. However, when she talked to her father on the phone, he told her that her brother had volunteered to join the army.

Olha added that her brother believes all citizens must stand up for their country in the face of a threat. Many of her male relatives have picked up weapons to protect their villages, per CNA.

According to Olha, the Russian military has not only targeted military facilities in Ukraine but also civilians’ residences, hospitals, and orphanages. Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has armed civilians, taught them how to make Molotov cocktails to attack tanks, and instructed them to set fire to forests if they see enemy tanks entering them.

In addition to being worried about the situation in her homeland, Olha is concerned about Ukrainian students in Taiwan. She said that according to her information, there are currently 72 Ukrainians in the country, but she does not know where they are and what their financial situations are. If their financial support is cut off by the war, they might have difficulty continuing their studies, and she hopes the Taiwanese government will help them.

Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) said the Ministry of Education will count how many Ukrainian students are currently in the country and find out what they need as soon as possible in order to assist them.

As Ukrainians are pouring into Poland, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said Taiwan can provide Poland assistance if it is needed, according to CNA.