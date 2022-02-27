Scooter rider dies after being run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A scooter driver died on Saturday morning (Feb. 26) during a car dooring accident in Sanchong District, New Taipei City, which caused him to fall off his vehicle and then was run over by a gravel truck traveling next to him in the same direction.

New Taipei City Police Department’s Sanchong Precinct said Saturday that while the 22-year-old male scooter driver surnamed Chang (張) was traveling along Section One of New Taipei Boulevard around 9:43 a.m., the driver of a car parked on the side of the street, surnamed Lin (林), suddenly opened the driver side door in front of him, CNA reported.

Chang fell off his scooter after colliding with the car door. He was then run over by a gravel truck driven by a 36-year-old man surnamed Wang (王) traveling in the lane alongside him.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene immediately, but found the victim already dead, per CNA. Tests on the car driver and the truck driver involved in the fatal accident did not show any trace of alcohol, and the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation, per CNA.

Dooring accidents have taken many lives in Taiwan in recent years, CNA said.

Lin Wen-nan (林文南), director of the law enforcement section at New Taipei City Police Department’s Traffic Police Corps, told CNA on Saturday that violators can receive a fine between NT$1,200 (US$43.2) and NT$3,600 if illegally opening the door causes a traffic accident.

If illegally parked vehicles cause injuries or deaths, their drivers could face the criminal responsibilities for negligently causing injuries or deaths to other people, he added.