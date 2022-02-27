Abe once again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and that US should opt for 'strategic clarity'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo (安倍晉三) has reiterated that Taiwan’s security is of particular concern to his country and called for Washington to abandon its so-called “strategic ambiguity” surrounding Taiwan’s defense, during a television interview aired on Sunday (Feb. 27).

Just before he was interviewed, North Korea conducted another test launch of a ballistic missile. When Abe was asked what he thought of the timing--coming after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine--he replied: “(North Korea) Taking advantage of the situation to create unrest is of course predictable.”

Asked whether he thought China would, like Russia, use unilateral force to change the status quo of Taiwan, Abe reasserted what he said last year: “If Taiwan has a problem, then Japan also has a problem.”

Discussing the U.S. policy towards Taiwan’s defense, Abe said “the U.S. should end strategic ambiguity” and that it is necessary to clearly articulate its intention to defend Taiwan.

Abe, who has met with Putin 27 times, said that in previous encounters with the Russian leader, he had sensed Putin's lack of trust towards U.S.-Russia relations. Abe said that on many occasions, when the two leaders were left to themselves, Putin would say that NATO had not kept its promise that his views on the issue were deeply-entrenched.