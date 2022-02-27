Alexa
Baker carries UC Irvine over Long Beach St. 77-72

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 16:02
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Dawson Baker had 18 points as UC Irvine narrowly beat Long Beach State 77-72 on Saturday night.

Justin Hohn had 13 points and seven assists for UC Irvine (14-8, 9-4 Big West Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Collin Welp added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Joel Murray had 20 points for the Beach (16-11, 12-3). Colin Slater added 16 points and seven assists. Aboubacar Traore had 14 points and six rebounds.

Long Beach State defeated UC Irvine 73-67 on Jan. 22.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

