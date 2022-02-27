Alexa
Moore scores 23 to lead Colorado St. past Utah St. 66-55

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 14:45
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Kendle Moore had a season-high 23 points as Colorado State got past Utah State 66-55 on Saturday night.

Moore made 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added six rebounds.

David Roddy had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Colorado State (23-4, 13-4 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Stevens added 11 points.

RJ Eytle-Rock had 14 points and six rebounds for the Aggies (16-14, 7-10). Brandon Horvath added 11 points. Steven Ashworth had 11 points.

The Rams also defeated Utah State 77-72 on Jan. 12.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

