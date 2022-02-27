Alexa
Taipei plans to double zoo admission for out-of-town visitors

City official expects price hike to go into effect in March or April

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/27 15:37
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A twofold increase of ticket prices at the Taipei Zoo may be in the making for out-of-town visitors, according to a city official.

Tickets currently cost NT$60 for adults and NT$30 for students with IDs, including foreign students, with a 30% discount for groups of 30 people or more.

After the proposed price hike, entrance fees would be NT$120 for adults and NT$60 for students, CNA reported. However, tickets for Taipei residents, a recent addition to the zoo’s admission categories, will remain at NT$60.

Taipei Department of Education Deputy Commissioner Chen Su-hui (陳素慧) told the media that the proposal will be made known for 14 days, during which members of the public can voice their opinions about it to the zoo before it is sent to the city’s Department of Legal Affairs for review. After that, it will be put to a vote in the City Council.

Chen expects the price hike to go into effect in March or April if everything goes smoothly, per CNA.
