Trammell scores 16 to lead Seattle over Dixie State 73-65

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 13:05
ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Darrion Trammell had 16 points and seven assists as Seattle defeated Dixie State 73-65 on Saturday night.

Riley Grigsby had 11 points for Seattle (22-8, 13-4 Western Athletic Conference). Cameron Tyson and Emeka Udenyi added 10 points apiece.

Cameron Gooden had 15 points for the Trailblazers (13-16, 6-10). Hunter Schofield added 14 points and nine rebounds. Isaiah Pope also had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:45 GMT+08:00

