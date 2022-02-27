Alexa
Fowler lifts Sacramento St. past E. Washington 81-75

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 13:17
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Bryce Fowler scored 26 points as Sacramento State topped Eastern Washington 81-75 on Saturday night.

William FitzPatrick added 20 points for Sacramento State (9-16, 5-13 Big Sky Conference). Zach Chappell had 12 points. Jonathan Komagum added nine rebounds.

Ethan Price had 18 points for the Eagles (15-14, 9-9). Rylan Bergersen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Steele Venters had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

"