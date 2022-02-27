Taiwan reports 16 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Feb. 27) announced 60 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 16 are local and 44 imported.

The CECC pointed out that the local cases include nine males and seven females between under five and 80 years old.

The imported cases include 25 males and 19 females ranging in age from under five to 80. They arrived between Feb. 12 and Saturday (Feb. 26).

Among these 44, seven arrived from the U.S., three each from Vietnam and Australia, two each from Malaysia and Indonesia, and one each from Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador, Canada, the UK, Argentina, Switzerland, Italy, and Bangladesh. The origins of the other 16 imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 20,433 cases of COVID-19, including 4,953 imported ones, while 853 people have succumbed to the disease.