UC Santa Barbara gets past UC Riverside in 2OT, 97-90

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell scored 10 of his team-high 30 points in the second overtime as UC Santa Barbara beat UC Riverside 97-90 on Saturday night.

Mitchell scored a season-high 31 points Thursday night in the Gauchos' 76-69 win over UC Davis.

Callum McRae's three-point play with :24 left in regulation pulled UC Riverside even at 71-71 and forced the first overtime, and Dominick Pickett was fouled behind the 3-point arc with three seconds left in the first overtime and knocked down all three foul shots to tie the game at 82-82 and force the second overtime.

Amadou Sow had 25 points and nine rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (14-10, 6-5 Big West). Calvin Wishart scored 15 points and Josh Pierre-Louis added 10.

McRae came off the bench to scored 32 points and grab 11 rebounds and lead UC Riverside (15-10, 8-5). Zyon Pullin converted 15 of 16 free throw attempts and finished with 19 points. Flynn Cameron scored 14 points and Pickett added 12.

___

