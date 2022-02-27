Alexa
Estrada scores 2 goals, D.C. United in 3-0 win over

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 12:43
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Estrada scored twice and Bill Hamid made four saves as D.C. United defeated 3-0 Charlotte FC in the season opener for both teams.

It was expansion Charlotte's MLS debut.

Both of Estrada’s goals for United came in the first half, the first on a penalty kick in the 37th minute, and the second in the 45th minute.

United also got one goal from Ola Kamara.

Hamid saved all four shots he faced for United. Kristijan Kahlina saved two of the five shots he faced for Charlotte.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:43 GMT+08:00

