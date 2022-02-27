Alexa
Anigwe scores 20 to lead UC Davis past CS Northridge 68-49

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 12:14
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Christian Anigwe tied his career high with 20 points as UC Davis beat Cal State Northridge 68-49 on Saturday night.

Elijah Pepper had 15 points for UC Davis (12-8, 6-4 Big West Conference). Ezra Manjon added 12 points.

Elijah Hardy had 10 points for the Matadors (7-20, 3-13), who have now lost four consecutive games. Christian Gray and Atin Wright added 10 points apiece.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:42 GMT+08:00

