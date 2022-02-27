Alexa
Nelson scores 20 to lift St. Thomas (MN) over Omaha 95-74

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 12:17
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Anders Nelson had 20 points as St. Thomas (MN) ended its seven-game home losing streak, easily defeating Nebraska Omaha 95-74 on Saturday night.

Riley Miller had 17 points for St. Thomas (10-20, 4-14 Summit League). Kevin Cunningham added 14 points. Parker Bjorklund had 14 points and nine rebounds.

Sam'i Roe had 15 points for the Mavericks (5-24, 4-14). Frankie Fidler added 14 points. Akol Arop had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:42 GMT+08:00

