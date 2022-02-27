Alexa
Kamateros lifts South Dakota past Oral Roberts 92-87

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 11:59
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Tasos Kamateros had 23 points as South Dakota edged Oral Roberts 92-87 on Saturday night.

Erik Oliver had 13 points for the Coyotes (18-11, 11-7 Summit League). Kruz Perrott-Hunt and Mason Archambault added 12 points apiece. Perrott-Hunt had eight rebounds.

Elijah Lufile had 15 points and 12 rebounds to pace the Golden Eagles (18-11, 12-6). Francis Lacis had 15 points and Issac McBride scored 14.

The Coyotes tied the season series against the Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts defeated South Dakota 82-73 on Dec. 20.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

