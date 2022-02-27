Alexa
Walker's last-minute jump shot leads UAB past UTEP, 69-66

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 12:20
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Walker hit a jump shot with 55 seconds left to give UAB the lead en route to a 69-66 win over UTEP on Saturday night.

Walker later added a pair of foul shots to help secure the win for the Blazers. Walker finished with 22 points. Trey Jemison grabbed 12 rebounds for UAB (22-7, 12-4 Conference USA).

Souley Boum had 26 points for the Miners (16-12, 9-7). Keonte Kennedy added 10 points. Tydus Verhoeven had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:41 GMT+08:00

