Shepherd scores 28 points, leads Cal over Stanford 53-39

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Jordan Shepherd scored 19 of his 28 points in the first half and California beat rival Stanford 53-39 on Saturday night.

Cal (12-17, 5-13 Pac-12) ended its seven-game home losing streak while Stanford (15-13, 8-10) has lost three straight and five of its last six.

The game was tied at 4 before Cal scored 19 consecutive points and then took a 35-12 lead into the break. The Cardinal shot an abysmal 14% (4 of 28) that included missing all nine of their 3-point attempts in the first half. It was Stanford’s lowest scoring output in a half this season.

Shepherd was 7 of 9 and made three 3-pointers in the first half. He finished 11-of-16 shooting with four 3s. Grant Anticevich played in his 136th career game, surpassing David Kravish (2012-15) for the most games played at Cal. Anticevich had eight rebounds to go with five points.

Cal was scoreless for nearly eight minutes in the second half, allowing Stanford to pull to 42-27 before Shepherd's 3-pointer with 7:02 remaining ended the drought. Shepherd later hit a turn-around jumper from the corner, beating the shot clock to stretch the Bears' lead to 19 with 4:33 left that essentially put the game away.

Spencer Jones scored 10 points to lead Stanford, which entered having won six of the last eight regular season games in the series.

Dallas Mavericks coach and former Cal player Jason Kidd was in attendance.

