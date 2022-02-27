Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Williams throws down winner as Drexel tops Charleston 80-79

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 11:32
Williams throws down winner as Drexel tops Charleston 80-79

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Amari Williams dunked for the winning poitns and Camren Wynter and Xavier Bell scored 18 points apiece as Drexel edged past College of Charleston 80-79 on Saturday.

Williams took a post-entry pass from Wynter, spun to the middle on his defender and finished the easy flush to give the Dragons the lead with 2 seconds remaining.

Coletrane Washington added 14 points and James Butler had 11 for the Dragons. Williams finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Dimitrius Underwood scored a season-high 23 points plus seven rebounds and six assists for the Cougars (16-13, 8-9 Colonial Athletic Conference). John Meeks added 16 points. Brenden Tucker had 13 points and six rebounds.

The Dragons evened the season series against the Cougars. College of Charleston defeated Drexel 79-75 on Feb. 14.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"