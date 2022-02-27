Alexa
Quintana lifts Loyola Marymount over Pacific 90-77

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 11:40
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joe Quintana scored 24 points as Loyola Marymount ended its 10-game losing streak, defeating Pacific 90-77 on Saturday.

Eli Scott added 20 points for the Lions (10-17, 3-12 West Coast Conference). Jalin Anderson had 14 points and Alex Merkviladze added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Alphonso Anderson had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers (8-21, 3-11). Jeremiah Bailey added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Avdalovic had 12 points.

The Lions evened the season series against the Tigers. Pacific defeated Loyola Marymount 69-68 last Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:40 GMT+08:00

