Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Warrick leads Northern Kentucky over Youngstown State 75-61

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 11:08
Warrick leads Northern Kentucky over Youngstown State 75-61

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 22 points as Northern Kentucky topped Youngstown State 75-61 on Saturday night.

Sam Vinson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Norse (18-11, 14-6 Horizon League). Trevon Faulkner added 12 points. Bryson Langdon had 10 points and six assists.

Tevin Olison had 15 points for the Penguins (18-13, 12-9). William Dunn added 14 points, while Myles Hunter scored 13. Youngstown State totaled 26 second-half points, a season low for the team.

The Norse improve to 2-0 against the Penguins on the season. Northern Kentucky defeated Youngstown State 68-67 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"