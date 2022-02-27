Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tate Jr. scores 15 to carry Norfolk St. over SC State 63-59

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 10:50
Tate Jr. scores 15 to carry Norfolk St. over SC State 63-59

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Dana Tate Jr. posted 15 points and nine rebounds as Norfolk State won its ninth consecutive home game, narrowly defeating South Carolina State 63-59 on Saturday night.

Joe Bryant Jr. had 12 points for Norfolk State (19-6, 10-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Kris Bankston added 10 points. Daryl Anderson had seven points and five blocks.

Norfolk State scored 29 points in the second half, the lowest of the season for the hosts, while the 18 points in the first half for South Carolina State marked its fewest of the season.

Antonio TJ Madlock had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-13, 7-5). Omer Croskey added 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"