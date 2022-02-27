Alexa
Tchewa lifts South Florida past Cincinnati 56-54 at buzzer

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 10:33
CINCINNATI (AP) — Russel Tchewa made a hook shot as time expired to lift South Florida to a 56-54 win over Cincinnati on Saturday night.

Russel Tchewa registered 13 points to lead the Bulls.

Caleb Murphy had 10 points for South Florida (8-20, 3-13 American Athletic Conference), which snapped its six-game losing streak. Corey Walker Jr. added eight rebounds.

John Newman III had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Bearcats (17-12, 7-9). Mika Adams-Woods added 10 points. Ody Oguama had seven rebounds.

David DeJulius, who led the Bearcats in scoring entering the matchup with 15 points per game, was held to only 7 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

The Bulls evened the season series against the Bearcats. Cincinnati defeated South Florida 70-59 on Feb. 9.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

