Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Garrett's 3 gets Bethune-Cookman past Southern 87-84 in OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 10:32
Garrett's 3 gets Bethune-Cookman past Southern 87-84 in OT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Marcus Garrett made a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Bethune-Cookman an 87-84 victory over in overtime on Saturday.

Kevin Davis added 24 points for Bethune-Cookman (8-20, 6-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Marcus Garrett had 21 points and seven rebounds Joe French had 17 points and Mikey West added 14 points.

Brion Whitley had 26 points for the Jaguars (15-12, 9-5). Terrell Williams added 15 points. Tyrone Lyons had 11 points. Jayden Saddler tied a career high with 11 assists plus nine points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"