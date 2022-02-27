Alexa
Thomas lifts Alcorn St. over Prairie View 72-69

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 10:32
PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Justin Thomas tied his career high with 26 points as Alcorn State narrowly beat Prairie View 72-69 on Saturday.

Darrious Agnew had 14 points and eight rebounds for Alcorn State (12-15, 11-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Oddyst Walker added 11 points. Dominic Brewton had six rebounds.

Jawaun Daniels had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers (8-16, 8-6), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr. added 18 points and six rebounds. Will Douglas had 15 points.

The Braves evened the season series against the Panthers. Prairie View defeated Alcorn State 74-73 on Jan. 17.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:38 GMT+08:00

