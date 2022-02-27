Alexa
Gainey scores 25 to carry Brown over Columbia 81-74

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 10:50
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jaylan Gainey had a career-high 25 points plus 12 rebounds as Brown beat Columbia 81-74 on Saturday night.

Tamenang Choh had 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for Brown (13-15, 5-8 Ivy League). Kino Lilly Jr. added 13 points. Dan Friday had 12 points.

Cameron Shockley-Okeke had 19 points for the Lions (4-21, 1-12), who have now lost 11 games in a row. Patrick Harding added 14 points and nine rebounds. Jaden Cooper had 12 points.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, whose 12 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Lions, shot only 15 percent in the game (2 of 13).

The Bears improved to 2-0 against the Lions this season. Brown defeated Columbia 93-74 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:37 GMT+08:00

