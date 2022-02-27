Adaway leads Saint Bonaventure over Saint Joseph's 54-52

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Adaway's jumper with 38 seconds left allowed Saint Bonaventure to get past Saint Joseph's, 54-52 on Saturday night.

Adaway had 14 points and seven rebounds as the Bonnies stretched their winning streak to seven games. Kyle Lofton had 12 points and eight rebounds for Saint Bonaventure (19-7, 11-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Dominick Welch added 11 points. Jaren Holmes had six assists. Osun Osunniyi had 6 points and five blocks.

Taylor Funk had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks (10-17, 4-12), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Jordan Hall added 16 points. Erik Reynolds II had 10 points.

The Bonnies improve to 2-0 against the Hawks for the season. Saint Bonaventure defeated Saint Joseph's 80-69 on Jan. 29.

