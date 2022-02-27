Alexa
Thorpe carries UNC Asheville over Presbyterian 98-96 in 3OT

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 10:00
Thorpe carries UNC Asheville over Presbyterian 98-96 in 3OT

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — LJ Thorpe tied his season high with 28 points — including the go-ahead jumper with 1:27 left — as UNC Asheville narrowly beat Presbyterian 98-96 in triple overtime on Saturday.

Tajion Jones had 16 points for UNC Asheville (16-13, 8-8 Big South Conference). Silas Mason added 16 points. Jamon Battle had 14 points.

Coty Jude scored 10 of his 13 point after regulation.

The Bulldogs forced a season-high 25 turnovers.

Rayshon Harrison had 23 points for the Blue Hose (12-19, 4-12). Terrell Ard, Jr. added 14 points. Marquis Barnett had 14 points.

The Bulldogs also defeated Presbyterian 68-67 on Jan. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

