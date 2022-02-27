Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Greene lifts Stony Brook over Albany 66-50

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 10:11
Greene lifts Stony Brook over Albany 66-50

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Tykei Greene had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Stony Brook rolled to a 66-50 victory over Albany on Saturday night.

Jaden Sayles had 15 points and eight rebounds and Anthony Roberts added 15 points and eight assists for the Seawolves (17-13, 9-8 America East Conference). Omar Habwe had 11 rebounds.

Jamel Horton had 14 points and six assists for the Great Danes (13-16, 9-8), who shot just 29.7% from the floor. Aaron Reddish added 11 points.

The Seawolves improve to 2-0 against the Great Danes this season. Stony Brook defeated Albany 86-75 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"