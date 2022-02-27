Alexa
Dominguez scores twice as Austin routs Cincinnati in opener

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 10:26
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Cecilio Dominguez scored two goals and Brad Stuver had four saves to propel Austin to a 5-0 victory over Cincinnati in a Major League Soccer opener on Saturday.

Dominguez scored his first goal in the second minute, assisted by Zan Kolmanic. He tacked on a goal in the 61st minute, assisted by Sebastian Driussi.

Alexander Ring and Driussi both scored for Austin, which also scored on an own-goal.

Alec Kann saved one of the six shots he faced for Cincinnati.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:36 GMT+08:00

"