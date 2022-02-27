Alexa
Sheppard leads Belmont over Tennessee St. 87-67

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 09:44
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 24 points as Belmont rolled past Tennessee State 87-67 on Saturday.

Grayson Murphy had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Belmont (25-6, 15-3 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Will Richard added 13 points. Nick Muszynski had 10 points.

Carlos Marshall Jr. had 17 points for the Tigers (13-17, 8-10). Kassim Nicholson added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Dedric Boyd had 11 points.

The Bruins also defeated Tennessee State 88-61 on Feb. 3.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:35 GMT+08:00

