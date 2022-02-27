Alexa
Smith powers Alabama A&M past Alabama State 80-65

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 09:17
NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Dailin Smith finished with 18 points and nine rebounds and Alabama A&M topped Alabama State 80-65 on Saturday.

Cameron Tucker had 13 points, seven assists and six boards for the Bulldogs (10-16, 9-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won five straight. Garrett Hicks and Jalen Johnson also scored 13. Johnson added three blocks.

Gerald Liddell had 13 points and 14 rebounds to pace the Hornets (8-21, 6-10). Trace Young added 13 points and eight boards, while Kenny Strawbridge scored 11.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Hornets. Alabama State defeated Alabama A&M 59-55 on Jan. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:35 GMT+08:00

"