Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Davis scores 13 to lead Vermont over UMass Lowell 62-61

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 09:02
Davis scores 13 to lead Vermont over UMass Lowell 62-61

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ryan Davis had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as Vermont edged past UMass Lowell 62-61 on Saturday.

Vermont had a 60-56 lead with 45 seconds to go and held on.

Aaron Deloney had 12 points for Vermont (24-5, 16-1 America East Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Ben Shungu added 11 points and six rebounds. Finn Sullivan had three blocks.

Allin Blunt had 19 points for the River Hawks (14-14, 6-10). Everette Hammond added 18 points. Max Brooks had eight rebounds.

The Catamounts improve to 2-0 against the River Hawks this season. Vermont defeated UMass Lowell 78-67 on Feb. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"