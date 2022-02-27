Alexa
South Carolina Upstate tops Gardner-Webb 72-70

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 08:57
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey had 20 points as South Carolina Upstate edged past Gardner-Webb 72-70 on Saturday.

Bryson Mozone had 16 points and nine rebounds for South Carolina Upstate (13-15, 10-6 Big South Conference). Josh Aldrich added 11 points and three blocks. Dalvin White had 10 points.

D'Maurian Williams had 24 points for the Runnin' Bulldogs (17-12, 11-5). Lance Terry added 17 points. Ludovic Dufeal had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:34 GMT+08:00

