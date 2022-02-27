Glasper scores 20 to lead UIW over McNeese St. 69-67

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — RJ Glasper had 20 points as UIW ended its 11-game road losing streak, edging past McNeese State 69-67 on Saturday.

Drew Lutz had 16 points and seven rebounds for UIW (7-23, 4-12 Southland Conference). Brandon Swaby added six rebounds.

Zach Scott had 16 points for the Cowboys (10-20, 5-11), who have now lost four games in a row. Kellon Taylor added 14 points. Christian Shumate had 13 points.

