Austin Peay beats E. Illinois 64-52

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 09:05
CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Tariq Silver, Cameron Copeland and Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 13 points apiece as Austin Peay beat Eastern Illinois 64-52 on Saturday. Caleb Stone-Carrawell added 11 points for the Governors, and Alec Woodard chipped in 10. Copeland also had seven rebounds, while Hutchins-Everett posted 10 rebounds.

Sammy Friday IV had 13 points for the Panthers (5-26, 3-15 Ohio Valley Conference), who have now lost six games in a row. Paul Bizimana added 10 points and seven rebounds. Dan Luers had seven assists.

The Governors improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Austin Peay defeated Eastern Illinois 62-54 on Feb. 14.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:34 GMT+08:00

