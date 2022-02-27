Alexa
Prim leads Missouri State past Evansville 88-79

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 09:22
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Gaige Prim scored 28 points as Missouri State defeated Evansville 88-79 on Saturday.

Isiaih Mosley added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Bears (22-9, 13-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Ja'Monta Black had 15 points.

Shamar Givance had 20 points for the Purple Aces (6-23, 2-16), who have lost seven straight. Blaise Beauchamp added 18 points. Noah Frederking had 17 points and nine rebounds. Evansville totaled 50 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Purple Aces for the season. Missouri State defeated Evansville 72-58 on Jan. 29.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:34 GMT+08:00

"