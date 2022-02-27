Alexa
Williams scores 15 to lead Radford past NC A&T 62-53

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 09:14
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Rashun Williams registered 15 points as Radford beat North Carolina A&T 62-53 on Saturday.

Josiah Jeffers had 12 points for Radford (11-17, 7-9 Big South Conference). Chyree Walker added 13 rebounds.

Marcus Watson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Aggies (11-19, 6-10), who have now lost four straight games. Tyler Maye added 10 points. Kameron Langley had six rebounds.

The Highlanders leveled the season series against the Aggies. North Carolina A&T defeated Radford 73-72 on Jan. 8.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:33 GMT+08:00

