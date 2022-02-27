Alexa
Oakland defeats Cleveland St. 65-57

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 09:17
OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jamal Cain and Micah Parrish scored 20 points apiece as Oakland got past Cleveland State 65-57 on Saturday. Parrish also had eight rebounds.

Jalen Moore had 16 points for Oakland (19-11, 12-7 Horizon League).

Torrey Patton had 15 points for the Vikings (19-9, 15-6). Deante Johnson added 15 points and 14 rebounds. D'Moi Hodge had six rebounds.

The Golden Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Vikings for the season. Oakland defeated Cleveland State 70-65 on Jan. 13.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:33 GMT+08:00

