Voyles scores 17 to lift UMES past CSU 70-50

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 09:09
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Kevon Voyles had 17 points as Maryland Eastern Shore rolled past Coppin State 70-50 on Saturday.

Chase Davis had 14 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (10-13, 5-7 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. added 11 points and eight rebounds. Da'Shawn Phillip had eight assists and six rebounds.

Coppin State totaled 16 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Mike Hood had 12 points for the Eagles (6-21, 5-7).

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Eagles for the season. Maryland Eastern Shore defeated Coppin State 64-61 on Jan. 29.

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:33 GMT+08:00

"