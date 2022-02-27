Alexa
Banks scores 16 to lead Chattanooga past Samford 70-57

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 09:07
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Darius Banks registered 16 points and seven rebounds as Chattanooga beat Samford 70-57 on Saturday.

Malachi Smith had 12 points and eight rebounds for Chattanooga (24-7, 14-4 Southern Conference). Silvio De Sousa added seven rebounds.

David Jean-Baptiste, who was second on the Mocs in scoring coming into the matchup with 15 points per game, scored only 7 points on 0-of-12 shooting.

Jermaine Marshall had 17 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-10, 10-8), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Ques Glover added 12 points. Logan Dye had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Mocs evened the season series against the Bulldogs. Samford defeated Chattanooga 80-72 on Feb. 2.

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:33 GMT+08:00

