New York Red Bulls 3, San Jose 1

New York Red Bulls 1 2 — 3 San Jose 0 1 — 1

First Half_1, New York Red Bulls, Klimala, 1 (Morgan), 45th+2 minute.

Second Half_2, San Jose, Lopez, 1 (Espinoza), 69th; 3, New York Red Bulls, Fernandez, 1 (Amaya), 72nd; 4, New York Red Bulls, Barlow, 1 (Clark), 90th+3.

Goalies_New York Red Bulls, Carlos Miguel, Anthony Maucci, Ryan Meara; San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano.

Yellow Cards_Casseres Jr., New York Red Bulls, 56th; Yearwood, New York Red Bulls, 65th; Tolkin, New York Red Bulls, 89th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Jeff Hosking, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Brandon Stevis.

Lineups

New York Red Bulls_Carlos Miguel; Aaron Long, Dylan Nealis, Sean Nealis, John Tolkin; Frankie Amaya, Cristhian Casseres Jr. (Caden Clark, 57th), Omir Fernandez (Serge Ngoma, 77th), Lewis Morgan, Dru Yearwood (Daniel Edelman, 74th); Patryk Klimala (Tom Barlow, 77th).

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Francisco Calvo, Nathan (Tanner Beason, 22nd); Cristian Espinoza (Siad Haji, 85th), Jan Gregus, Eduardo Lopez, Jamiro Monteiro, Eric Remedi (Tommy Thompson, 65th), Jackson Yueill; Cade Cowell (Benjamin Kikanovic, 66th), Jeremy Ebobisse.