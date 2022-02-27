Alexa
Notre Dame beats Georgia Tech 90-56, clinches top-4 ACC seed

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 08:58
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Dane Goodwin scored 17 points, Blake Wesley added 15 and Notre Dame beat Georgia Tech 90-56 on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish clinched at least a top-4 seed — and an automatic berth into the quarterfinals — in next month’s conference tournament.

Prentiss Hubb had 13 points and six assists for Notre Dame (21-8, 14-4 ACC). Paul Atkinson added 10 points and Cormac Ryan had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Goodwin scored nine points before Trey Wertz hit a 3-pointer to give Notre Dame a 16-6 lead less than 6 minutes into the game. Goodwin hit back-to-back 3s and Wesley added a layup before Goodwin made a layup to cap a 10-0 run that made it 38-19 with nearly 3 minutes left in the first half and the Fighting Irish led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jordan Usher led Georgia Tech (11-18, 4-14) with 16 points, Kyle Sturdivant scored 11 and Rodney Howard added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Notre Dame shot 66.7% (18 of 27) from the field, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range, in the first half and led 46-27 at the break.

The Yellow Jackets have lost three in a row and six of its last seven.

Georgia Tech play at Clemson on Wednesday before wrapping up the regular season at home next Saturday against Boston College.

Notre Dame visits Florida State on Wednesday and returns home next Saturday to take on Pittsburgh.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:32 GMT+08:00

