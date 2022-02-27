Alexa
D.C. United 3, Charlotte FC 0

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 09:16
Charlotte FC 0 0 0
D.C. United 2 1 3

First Half_1, D.C. United, Estrada, 1 (penalty kick), 37th minute; 2, D.C. United, Estrada, 2, 45th+6.

Second Half_3, D.C. United, Kamara, 1, 65th.

Goalies_Charlotte FC, Kristijan Kahlina, George Marks; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Jon Kempin.

Yellow Cards_Najar, D.C. United, 15th; Ortiz, Charlotte FC, 27th; Estrada, D.C. United, 42nd; Hines-Ike, D.C. United, 85th; Perez, D.C. United, 87th.

Referee_Victor Rivas. Assistant Referees_Jason White, Gianni Facchini, Carol Anne Chenard. 4th Official_Eric Tattersall.

Lineups

Charlotte FC_Kristijan Kahlina; Guzman Corujo, Christian Fuchs, Jaylin Lindsey, Christian Makoun, Joseph Mora (Adam Armour, 86th); Brandt Bronico (Benjamin Bender, 78th), Alan Franco; McKinze Gaines (Daniel Rios, 66th), Cristian Ortiz (Christopher Hegardt, 86th), Yordy Reyna (Jordy Alcivar, 79th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steven Birnbaum, Julian Gressel, Brendan Hines-Ike, Andy Najar (Chris Odoi-Atsem, 75th), Bradley Shaun Smith; Edison Flores (Adrien Perez, 75th), Moses Nyeman (Sofiane Djeffal, 64th), Drew Skundrich; Michael Estrada (Ola Kamara, 64th), Griffin Yow (Azaad Liadi, 81st).

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:32 GMT+08:00

