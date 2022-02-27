Taipei mayor cycling to Kaohsiung for last time as mayor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) is attempting a one-day cycle from the nation’s capital to Kaohsiung on Sunday (Feb. 27) for the last time of his tenure.

Asked whether or not he thinks he will make it within 24 hours, Ko simply said it's impossible to know unless one gets on their bike and does their best. In any case, the 63-year old said, he will know by nighttime, per CNA.

Taipei City Councilor and Kuomintang (KMT) member Lee Pai-yi (李柏毅) criticized Ko for the journey, saying he had used his privileged position as mayor and broken COVID-19 regulations by borrowing a bicycle from Xisong Senior High School.

Ko shrugged off the claim: “This is no privilege.” He went on to say the city government had formed two teams to join the competitive event, which makes it equivalent to a city government training camp.

“Even those who want to attack me are unable to,” he said.

Ko dismissed other accusations that he had used the city government’s resources for what amounted to a campaign stunt for his Taiwan People’s Party (TPP). Ko said he had specifically told the riders not to shout slogans, wear vests affiliated with a political party, or wave flags.

The convoy, which includes Ko and Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), Taipei Sports Director Li Zai-li (李再立), Taipei Combined Hospitals Vice President Chu Ta-cheng (璩大成), and others, departed from Beitou Guandu Palace in the Shilin District at around 6 a.m.

According to the planned route, the group will reach landmark checkpoints in Hsinchu at around 10 a.m. in Changhua at approximately 2:45 p.m., and in Chiayi around 9 p.m. before finally arriving at a junior high school in Kaohsiung at around 2 a.m. on Monday morning (Feb. 28). Koh will then catch the high-speed rail back to Taipei to take part in 228 memorial services.