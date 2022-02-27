Alexa
Austin lifts High Point over Hampton 88-77

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 08:38
HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Zach Austin had 21 points and 10 rebounds as High Point got past Hampton 88-77 on Saturday.

Bryant Randleman added 20 points for the Panthers. Randleman also had six rebounds.

John-Michael Wright had 14 points for High Point (13-17, 7-9 Big South Conference). Alex Holt added 11 points.

Najee Garvin had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Pirates (9-18, 5-11). Russell Dean added 15 points and 11 assists. Raymond Bethea Jr. and Rio Haskett both had 13 points.

The Panthers evened the season series against the Pirates. Hampton defeated High Point 68-64 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:31 GMT+08:00

"