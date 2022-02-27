Alexa
Simmons deals with back soreness as he preps for Nets debut

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 08:35
Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons, right, looks on during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in N...
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons, left, sits with forward Kevin Durant, right, on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against t...
Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons, Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant watch teammates play against the Boston Celtics during the first half of an NBA basketball ...
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons sits on the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Feb. 16, ...

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness as the Brooklyn Nets’ new acquisition prepares to make his 2021-22 debut.

Nets coach Steve Nash confirmed before Saturday’s game with the Milwaukee Bucks that the three-time All-Star has encountered “just a little soreness in his back.”

“It’s not like an injury," Nash said. "It’s just kind of like as he’s returning to play, his back’s flared up a little. It’s not like a long-term thing.”

The Nets acquired the 6-foot-10 guard/forward along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two future first-round picks in a Feb. 10 trade that sent 10-time All-Star James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Simmons, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft, hasn’t played since the 76ers fell to the Atlanta Hawks in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals. He demanded a trade last summer.

“He hasn’t played a game since June,” Nash said. “I think that’s just a part of his process of returning to play. As you ramp up, you’re a little bit susceptible to certain things, as you would be with muscle soreness or tightness.”

While speaking to reporters after the trade, Simmons said he hoped to play again by the time the Nets visit Philadelphia on March 10.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:31 GMT+08:00

