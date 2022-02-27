Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Wade scores 20 to lift Longwood past Campbell 60-55

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 08:51
Wade scores 20 to lift Longwood past Campbell 60-55

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — DeShaun Wade had 20 points as Longwood narrowly defeated Campbell 60-55 on Saturday.

Wade shot 6 for 9 from deep.

Justin Hill had 16 points and nine rebounds for Longwood (23-6, 15-1 Big South Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Isaiah Wilkins added 8 points and 10 rebounds for the Big South North Division champions.

Messiah Thompson had 16 points for the Fighting Camels (15-12, 8-8). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 14 points. Jesus Carralero had eight rebounds and three blocks.

The Lancers improved to 2-0 against the Fighting Camels on the season. Longwood defeated Campbell 72-64 on Jan. 19.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Chinese site, Russian device as 'warning shot' over Ukraine
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
American destroyer cruises through Taiwan Strait
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Beijing will observe rather than invade Taiwan for now: Indian experts
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 lights up in colors of the Ukrainian flag
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
Taiwan March 7 border opening also covers professional cram school teachers, entertainers
"