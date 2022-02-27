Alexa
Benjamin leads Mount St. Mary's past Central Connecticut

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 08:34
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin scored 19 points with eight assists and Mount St. Mary's rolled to a 65-49 win over Central Connecticut on Saturday.

Nana Opoku added 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (13-15, 9-9 Northeast Conference). Mezie Offurum had 12 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Benjamin had eight assists.

Nigel Scantlebury scored 18 points to lead the Blue Devils (7-23, 4-13). Tre Mitchell had 10 points. Andre Snoddy had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-02-28 07:30 GMT+08:00

