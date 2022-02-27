Alexa
Kiss leads Bryant past Wagner 78-70

By Associated Press
2022/02/27 08:49
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss scored 23 points as Bryant topped Wagner 78-70 on Saturday. Charles Pride added 20 points for the Bulldogs. Pride also had eight rebounds.

Hall Elisias had 19 points for Bryant (19-9, 15-2 Northeast Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Adham Eleeda added 8 points and 11 rebounds.

Alex Morales had 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Seahawks (19-5, 13-3). DeLonnie Hunt added 19 points. Will Martinez had 15 points.

The Bulldogs evened the season series against the Seahawks. Wagner defeated Bryant 84-81 on Jan. 6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

